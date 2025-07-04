Replace the engine or buy a new vehicle?

Engine repair. Photo: freepik.com

Even well-maintained car engines eventually reach the end of their useful life and fail. After that, the driver has three options: repair the engine if possible, replace the engine completely, or buy a new car.

Slash Gear discussed all three options.

Advertisement

New engine

Engine repair is a lengthy, labor-intensive process that requires a highly skilled mechanic. Often, but not always, it is cheaper than replacing the engine. However, the additional time required for repairs may be inconvenient for those who cannot afford to be without their primary means of transportation.

Depending on the car, a replacement engine can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000 or more. This is a significant expense, particularly for an older car that may have additional issues besides a faulty engine.

Nevertheless, buying a new engine is a reasonable choice if the car is in excellent condition or has special sentimental value.

Also read:

Do you really need extra engine protection? What to consider

The most reliable small SUV is not from Toyota or Honda

New car

Порівняно з купівлею двигуна, придбання нового авто зазвичай значно дорожче. Наприклад, найдешевший новий автомобіль в США — Nissan Versa — коштує від 18 330 доларів. В Україні ціни на дешевий новий бензиновий Hyundai i10 починаються від 623 900 грн, або трохи менш як 15 000 доларів

Порівнюючи ці цифри з діапазоном цін на новий двигун, різниця стає очевидною. Але немає жодної причини купувати абсолютно новий автомобіль, адже завжди можна придбати вживане авто, що потенційно заощадить значну суму грошей.

Also read:

Brands with the highest number of car defects in 2025

For the first time, Tesla loses ground to Toyota