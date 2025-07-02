Toyota beats Tesla for the first time — here's why

2024 Toyota RAV4 Photo: caranddriver.com

According to Jato Dynamics, the Toyota RAV4 became the most popular car in the world last year. Prior to that, the leadership was held by another crossover, the Tesla Model Y electric car.

It was reported by MMR.

The successes of the RAV4

The Toyota RAV4, also known as the Wildlander in some markets, has established itself as one of the most popular vehicles. At the end of last year, global sales of RAV4 reached 1,187,000 vehicles, an 11% increase compared to 2023. This figure allowed the RAV4 to take first place in the global sales ranking, ahead of the Tesla Model Y electric vehicle.

Tesla Model Y recorded a slight drop in sales, down 3% to 1,185,000 units. However, this result still demonstrates the high popularity of the electric vehicle. But the competition between these two models indicates a change in consumer preferences.

Interestingly, in the United States market, the Toyota RAV4 also outsold the Ford F-150, which is popular among Americans (excluding heavy-duty Super Duty versions).

The most popular cars in the world

The TOP 10 cars of 2024 also included:

Toyota Corolla Cross

Honda CR-V

Toyota Corolla Sedan

Toyota Hilux

Ford F-150

Toyota Camry

Tesla Model 3

BYD Qin

The presence of the Chinese brand BYD in this ranking is impressive and indicates the growing influence of Chinese manufacturers in the international car market. Given these results, we can expect further competition between traditional car brands and new market players.

