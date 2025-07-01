How Nissan overtook Toyota and challenged Lexus

2025 Nissan Kicks Photo: caranddriver.com

The well-known consulting company JD Power conducted another large-scale survey of new car owners. According to the results of the study, Lexus has the highest overall rating for initial quality, and Nissan has the highest rating among mass market brands.

The results of the study are published on the company's website.

Advertisement

Premium cars disappoint

Problems related to defects and malfunctions are more common among premium cars than among their mass-market counterparts. Appearance is the biggest area of disagreement, with premium cars having an average of 4.2 more problems than mass-market cars.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) have more problems on average than battery electric vehicles (BEVs) — 237 problems per 100 cars versus 212 PP100. Petrol cars and classic hybrids (HEVs) have fewer problems than PHEVs and BEVs — 184 PP100 and 196 PP100, respectively.

New model launches have accounted for the highest number of problems (203 PP100) since 2020. Of the 18 new models released this year, only two have fewer problems than the average for their respective segments.

Read also:

Top 10 cars of 2025: 7 Japanese, 2 American models shine

JD Power Reliability Rating 2025

Infographic: jdpower.com

Lexus is the brand with the highest overall rating for initial quality, with a score of 166 PP100. Among premium brands, Jaguar (175 PP100) ranks second, and Genesis (183 PP100) ranks third.

Among mass-market brands, Nissan ranks highest with a score of 169 PP100. Hyundai (173 PP100) ranks second, followed by Chevrolet (178 PP100).

The parent company that received the most awards at the model level is General Motors Company (five awards), followed by Ford Motor Company (four) and Honda Motor Company (three).

Among brands, Ford receives the most awards in various segments (four), followed by Chevrolet (three). Volkswagen AG has one model with the highest overall rating — the Porsche 911 (116 PP100).

Read also:

The best SUV of 2024, according to the American experts