Top 10 cars of 2025: Japanese and U.S. models dominate

The independent consumer organisation Consumer Reports has selected the best cars of 2025. This year, Toyota made the biggest splash, with three models and another Lexus making it into the top 10.

How is the rating formed?

Consumer Reports' research is based on standardized road tests that the agency conducts on all cars available on the American market.

The second factor is the opinions of owners of specific models. The list of the best includes only those cars that both the test drivers and car owners were satisfied with. The winners were selected in several categories.

The best cars of 2025

Small car: Nissan Sentra. It comes standard with more active safety features than some of its more expensive competitors. It has received good ratings in road tests for its comfortable ride, precise handling, fuel economy, and relatively spacious interior.

It comes standard with more active safety features than some of its more expensive competitors. It has received good ratings in road tests for its comfortable ride, precise handling, fuel economy, and relatively spacious interior. Mid-size car: Toyota Camry. The car remains comfortable, practical, and easy to use. The hybrid powertrain has 17 hp more than its predecessor but consumes less fuel.

The car remains comfortable, practical, and easy to use. The hybrid powertrain has 17 hp more than its predecessor but consumes less fuel. Compact SUV: Subaru Crosstrek. Designed for both city driving and off-road use. It offers excellent handling, decent fuel economy, standard all-wheel drive, and high ground clearance. The EyeSight suite of active safety and driver assistance systems is standard equipment.

Designed for both city driving and off-road use. It offers excellent handling, decent fuel economy, standard all-wheel drive, and high ground clearance. The EyeSight suite of active safety and driver assistance systems is standard equipment. Midsize SUV: Subaru Forester. Offers excellent visibility, a quieter interior, confident handling, above-average off-road capabilities, and economical driving. The four-cylinder engine has slightly more torque.

Offers excellent visibility, a quieter interior, confident handling, above-average off-road capabilities, and economical driving. The four-cylinder engine has slightly more torque. Most economical SUV: Toyota RAV4 PHEV. The best version of the 2025 RAV4. A great car for drivers who enjoy dynamic driving. With 302 hp, the crossover accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds.

The best version of the 2025 RAV4. A great car for drivers who enjoy dynamic driving. With 302 hp, the crossover accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds. Large SUV: Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Combines a three-row interior with fuel economy that rivals the most efficient compact models. On long journeys, passengers will enjoy comfortable rear seats, while drivers will appreciate responsive handling and a host of active safety features.

Combines a three-row interior with fuel economy that rivals the most efficient compact models. On long journeys, passengers will enjoy comfortable rear seats, while drivers will appreciate responsive handling and a host of active safety features. Mid-size luxury SUV: Lexus NX 350h and NX 450h+. The car has an interior that pleases passengers with soft seats upholstered in high-quality leather. Both hybrid drives guarantee smooth, economical, and dynamic driving. The PHEV (450h+) drive ensures low fuel consumption not only with a charged battery, but also with a discharged one.

The car has an interior that pleases passengers with soft seats upholstered in high-quality leather. Both hybrid drives guarantee smooth, economical, and dynamic driving. The PHEV (450h+) drive ensures low fuel consumption not only with a charged battery, but also with a discharged one. Large luxury SUV: BMW X5 and X5 PHEV. An exquisite car with an extremely quiet and richly decorated interior, with comfortable seats suitable for all-day trips. Experts praise the car for its economy and precise steering.

An exquisite car with an extremely quiet and richly decorated interior, with comfortable seats suitable for all-day trips. Experts praise the car for its economy and precise steering. Electric car: Tesla Model Y. The model has incredible acceleration with instant response at any speed. The minimalist interior, devoid of a traditional dashboard, has a modern aesthetic. However, it is noted that access to common functions via the large central screen distracts the driver.

The model has incredible acceleration with instant response at any speed. The minimalist interior, devoid of a traditional dashboard, has a modern aesthetic. However, it is noted that access to common functions via the large central screen distracts the driver. Pickup truck: Ford Maverick and Maverick Hybrid. The economical car feels equally at home in the city, at work, or on a weekend outing with friends. It has a fairly spacious interior with simple controls.

