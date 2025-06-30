How long do Lexus cars last? — The most reliable Lexus of 2025

2025 Lexus GX Photo: Lexus

Lexus vehicles are known for their reliability and durability compared to the industry average. Due to the high quality of production, technological innovations and careful control at all stages, they break down less often and not as quickly as competitors' cars.

Car Buzz wrote about this.

Lexus with the highest mileage

The 1990 Lexus LS400 sedan in 2025 covered 1,600,000 km. The Lexus CT200h compact hatchback released in 2014 had the same mileage. Under the hood, there was a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder hybrid engine with a capacity of 134 hp. It does not impress with its power, but it achieves a combined fuel consumption of 5.6 liters per 100 km.

JD Power's 2024 study found that Lexus had the fewest problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) of any brand sold in the United States. The brand's models showed 135 PP100, and Toyota came in second with 147 PP100. Both figures are well below the average of 190 PP100.

Remember, mileage always depends on how carefully the owner changes oil and filters, checks the battery, brakes, and other scheduled maintenance. These should be performed every 8000 km or approximately every six months, depending on how often the car is used.

The most reliable Lexus of 2025

Lexus GX

The capabilities of the new Lexus GX SUV are comparable to legends like the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Although this generation has only been in production for a few model years, the GX has an average JD Power Quality and Reliability Score of 87 out of 100. Kelly Blue Book rated the GX's reliability at 4.7 out of 5. Its new 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine still needs time to produce more accurate results, but it's off to a good start.

Lexus UX

The next most reliable new Lexus is the UX. All four trims of this crossover feature the same hybrid powertrain. The 2-liter, 4-cylinder engine produces 196 horsepower. Over the past five model years, JD Power has rated its quality and reliability an average of 83/100, while Kelley Blue Book gave it 4.6 out of 5. Both scores are well above average for the luxury crossover class.

