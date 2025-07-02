Top automakers with the most car defects in 2025

Ford cars. Photo: canadianautodealer.ca

A recall by a car manufacturer indicates that a vehicle may pose a danger to its owner. To avoid trouble, consumers need to know which manufacturers had the most registered recalls with the NHTSA as of mid-June 2025.

This information was provided by Finance Buzz.

Ford

Recalls: 78

The company has issued a substantial number of recalls, potentially affecting up to 4,077,633 vehicles.

The most frequent problem involves the electrical system, which has triggered 18 separate recalls. The most serious of these impacted 272,817 vehicles due to a defective battery that could lead to a sudden loss of engine power.

Volkswagen

Recalls: 15

These recalls affected a total of 612,975 vehicles. Last year, there were only seven recalls, most of which were related to fuel leaks.

Chrysler

Recalls: 15

The largest recall is due to faulty rearview camera images, which could affect up to 235,640 vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz

Recalls: 13

These recalls potentially affect a total of 130,661 vehicles from the German automaker.

The largest recall, which concerns a rear body pillar that provides insufficient protection in a collision, affects 92,851 vehicles.

General Motors

Recalls: 12

These recalls affect a total of 814,409 vehicles. Last year's most significant recall involved a problem with the rear door locks that could cause them to open while the car was in motion.

Honda

Recalls: 12

Of all these recalls, the Japanese automaker issued three major ones, each affecting more than 150,000 vehicles. They involved faulty headlights, brake pedal failure, and a software issue that could cause the engine to stall.

In total, the recalls potentially affected 729,344 Honda vehicles.

