Turbo vs. Naturally aspirated: Which car engine is better

The choice between a naturally aspirated and a turbocharged engine depends on one's priorities, driving style, and maintenance budget. Considering the higher maintenance costs of a turbo engine, will a car owner really save money on fuel?

Naturally aspirated engine: pros and cons

Naturally aspirated engines operate efficiently due to the natural suction of air into the cylinders. Popular models include the 2.0L in the Toyota RAV4 and the 2.4L in the Honda CR-V, which are known for their reliability and simple design.

Advantages include fewer parts, which reduces the risk of breakdowns, as well as high resistance to fuel quality.

However, naturally aspirated engines are inferior to turbocharged engines in terms of power and have higher fuel consumption — about 8–10 L/100 km in the mixed cycle.

Turbo engine: pros and cons

These engines use turbocharging to deliver more air to the cylinders.

Advantages include higher power and torque with smaller displacement (150-200 hp in 1.5L) and better fuel economy (6-8 L/100 km).

However, these engines have a more complex design and require additional components, which can make them difficult to maintain. They also require strict maintenance intervals and high-quality fuel because their service life is only 200,000–300,000 km if they are not operated properly.

Reliability of naturally aspirated engines

According to J.D. Power, naturally aspirated engines have higher reliability scores (85–90/100) due to their simple design. For instance, the 2.0L engine in the 2013-2018 Toyota RAV4 has a lifespan of up to 400,000 kilometers with regular oil changes every 10,000 kilometers. The Honda 2.4L in the CR-V (2012–2018) is also characterized by minimal breakdowns up to 300,000 km.

Naturally aspirated engines are less sensitive to fuel quality. After 200,000 kilometers, common issues may include valve carbon buildup and piston ring wear — both of which can be avoided with regular maintenance.

Reliability of turbocharged engines

Due to their complex design, turbo engines receive lower reliability ratings (80-85/100). According to Consumer Reports, up to 20% of turbo engines experience issues by reaching 150,000 kilometers.

For instance, the Volkswagen 1.4L TSI (Tiguan, 2016–2020) experiences turbine and timing chain issues after 100,000 kilometers, while the Ford 1.5L EcoBoost (Escape, 2013–2019) exhibits coolant leaks.

Turbocharged engines require high-quality fuel (A-95 or higher) and synthetic oil, as well as shorter oil change intervals (7,000–8,000 km).

