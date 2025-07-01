Top 7 best diesel engines for longevity

2015 Volvo XC70 with a diesel engine. Photo: wikipedia.org

Although hybrids and electric vehicles are growing in popularity, the reliable diesel engine remains a good choice for economical drivers. Therefore, used car buyers who don't want to worry about an immediate overhaul should consider models with reliable diesel engines.

Autogid wrote about seven such engines.

1.6 HDi / TDCi (PSA + Ford)

Since 2002, this engine has been installed in models from Peugeot, Citroën, Ford, Mazda, Volvo, and MINI. With regular oil changes and high-quality fuel, the engine can easily last for 600,000 kilometers without losing its service life.

Volvo 2.4D / D5

The legendary five-cylinder turbo diesel engine. Users note its simplicity, reliability, and extreme durability. It can often be found in the Volvo XC70, S60, and V70. This unpretentious unit can withstand up to 500,000 kilometers without any technical problems.

Fiat 1.9 JTD

This is a real favorite among taxi drivers. This unit can run for over 500,000 kilometers without experiencing any major issues. The engine is easy to repair, and spare parts are readily available.

Volkswagen 2.0 TDI EA288 / EVO

It is one of the Group's most popular diesel engines. In 2012, it received a modern Common Rail fuel system and increased reliability. Found in Volkswagens, Audis, Skodas, and Seats, it can easily withstand a mileage of more than 400,000 km.

Mercedes OM 654 (2.0)

The engine debuted in 2016. This modern, two-liter diesel engine has an output of up to 265 hp and is characterized by smooth operation and a reliable service life that exceeds 300,000 km with confidence.

Kia / Hyundai 1.6 CRDi

It is a reliable Korean diesel engine with a chain-drive timing system and Bosch injectors. This engine is often used in taxis because of its durability.

Renault / Nissan 1.6 dCi

The 160 hp engine is almost silent, economical, and not afraid of high mileage. It is also known for being environmentally friendly (Euro 6). The most important thing is to remember to perform regular maintenance.

