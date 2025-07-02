Used BMW 5 Series in 2025 — Smart Buy or Money Pit?

2016 BMW 5 Series Photo: edmunds.com

If you're looking for a nice used sedan that doesn't cost all the money in the world, consider the fourth to seventh generation of the BMW 5 Series. These cars are new enough to have available data on their reliability, but also old enough to avoid dependence on the complex electronics of BMW luxury vehicles.

4th generation (E39): 1997-2003

JD Power's highest rating: not assessed

This generation (E39) is one of the best-loved in the 5 Series thanks to its near-perfect blend of old-school ambience and modern comfort. Compared to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, this BMW is more enjoyable to drive while maintaining a sense of comfortable luxury.

Only a few model years spoil the reputation of this generation: 2002 and 2003, which received dozens of complaints ranging from a power supply fire to sudden power loss while driving, radiator fan stalling, and faulty ignition coils. Several drivers reported slipping torque converters.

Among the relatively few recalls, the most notable is the saga of Takata airbags that could explode and injure a driver or passenger.

5th generation (E60): 2004-2010

JD Power's highest rating: 84/100 (2007)

Unfortunately, this generation turned out to be much less reliable than the previous one. Model years with the highest number of complaints: 2008, 2006, and 2004.

The most common problems are engine overheating, transmission jerking, gear skipping, and loss of engine power. Several drivers reported engine fire. The main reason for this is a short circuit in the PCV heater.

6th generation (F10): 2011-2016

JD Power's highest rating: 88/100 (2016)

Several model years drag this generation down. Common problems included engine overheating and faulty fuel pumps, which led to sudden stalling and loss of power.

BMW was still figuring out its electrical systems in this generation, so a wide range of defects were reported, from malfunctioning door locks and inaccurate sensors to a fire in the electrical system.

7th generation (G30): 2017-2023

JD Power's highest rating: 84/100 (2022)

There are not many reliability issues reported in this generation. Most of the complaints filed relate to airbags and seatbelts.

Several customers have complained about coolant leaks and faulty water pumps. Also, several owners have reported flickering and switching off of the digital display while driving, and the rear-view camera not working.

