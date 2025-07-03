Which small SUV are more reliable than Toyota and Honda

2022 Ford Bronco Sport. Photo: Ford

Honda and Toyota's small SUVs have always been considered the most reliable options, but the situation has unexpectedly changed this year. According to the JD Power quality and reliability rating, new leaders have emerged among the segment's cars.

Motor Biscuit reported this.

Reliable small SUVs

The Ford Bronco Sport and the Chevrolet Equinox received the same score of 88 points out of 100, winning the JD Power rating as the most reliable small crossovers.

The Honda HR-V did not make the list of the most reliable cars but received 82 points. The Toyota Corolla Cross did not even make it into the top 25 with 79 points.

Among midsize crossovers, the Chevy Traverse took first place with 88 points, and the Ford Explorer received 87 points. The popular Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 were not included in the ratings.

2022 Chevrolet Equinox. Photo: Chevrolet

How are the scores calculated?

JD Power ratings are based on feedback from owners after three years of car ownership.

Drivers are sent questionnaires that allow them to report any issues they have experienced. Everything from paintwork to the engine to electronics is covered.

Scores between 70 and 80 are considered average, while scores between 81 and 90 are considered above average. The best scores are between 91 and 100, but they are rarely seen. Therefore, a score of 85 or higher is considered good.

