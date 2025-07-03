Additional engine protection can harm the car: consider these 6 nuances

Car repair. Photo: indiamart.com

Potholes, bumps, rocks, foreign objects, dirt, off-road conditions, curbs, and high obstacles can all lead to critical damage. For this reason, car owners install additional engine protection to shield the powertrain, underbody, transmission, and other components from dirt, impact, and punctures.

However, Autogid experts explained that such protection can sometimes be more harmful than useful.

Factory cover

Most cars today only have basic covers made of flexible plastic or thin composites. These covers are designed to protect the engine from dirt, not mechanical damage. Therefore, even a medium-sized impact can be critical at high speeds.

Protection is not for everyone

Many models do not have standard mounts for additional protection. Therefore, they attach them wherever they can, such as to plastic elements, the radiator frame, or the subframe. In the event of a collision, the plastic cannot withstand the impact, resulting in torn protection and broken fasteners and other elements.

Insufficient ventilation

Inexpensive or homemade protectors often have inadequate ventilation. This disrupts the normal heat exchange under the hood. This is especially dangerous for powerful, small-displacement, turbocharged engines with limited oil supplies. Overheating causes the oil to lose its properties faster, reducing engine life.

Ground clearance

On average, any protection, even the thinnest, reduces ground clearance by 1-3 mm. While this may seem insignificant, on broken roads or off-road, these millimeters can mean the difference between damaging your sills or your pallet.

Safety issues

In the event of a serious accident, the front of the vehicle should be designed to direct the powertrain downward and prevent damage to the interior. However, improperly installed or overly rigid protection can disrupt this design, increasing the risk of injury to the driver and passengers.

Selection of material

Although strong, steel is heavy and can affect the car's handling. Aluminum is lighter, but it is less impact-resistant. Therefore, composites are the best option.

The latest generation of composite crankcase protectors is made from reinforced plastic. These protectors can withstand impacts without damaging fasteners or interfering with the vehicle’s designed deformation during a collision. They're also highly resistant to moisture, road salt, and chemicals commonly used in winter road treatment.

