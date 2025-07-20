BMW celebrates 108 years — 10 fascinating facts

BMW cars. Photo: www.dicklovett.co.uk

July 20, marks the 108th anniversary of the registration of the Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) trademark, formed by two aircraft engine companies.

Like most automotive giants today, BMW did not initially engage in car manufacturing. Here are ten little-known facts about BMW.

Advertisement

Changes after the First World War

The Treaty of Versailles banned Germany from producing aircraft engines after the war ended. This forced BMW, then an aircraft engine manufacturer, to reorient completely. The company started producing train brakes and later motorcycle engines, allowing it to survive and lay the foundation for future success.

The first BMW car

The first car produced under the BMW brand in 1928 was not an original design, but rather a licensed copy of the British Austin 7. Called the Dixi 3/15, this car helped BMW enter the market before the company began creating its own unique models.

BMW produced dishes

After World War II, when the German economy was in ruins, BMW had to find non-standard ways to survive. For a time, the company produced dishes and kitchenware to maintain production capacity and provide jobs.

Experiments with hydrogen

BMW was one of the first automotive companies to actively explore alternative fuel sources. In 1979, BMW developed its first experimental hydrogen-powered car in cooperation with the German Aerospace Research Center, based on the BMW 520/4 model.

Jochen Neerpasch, the "Father" of Sports BMW, worked at Ford

Jochen Neerpasch, a well-known former racing driver who is considered the founder of BMW M GmbH (the sports division), worked at Ford before joining the Bavarian company. He was one of the key people who shaped BMW M's sporting ideology and success.

Read also:

Top 10 cars of 2025: 7 Japanese, 2 American models shine

Thinking of buying a used BMW 5 Series? Read this first

Logo origin

Infographic: avtobusorenda.com.ua

Though a popular legend links the BMW logo to a spinning airplane propeller, referencing the company's aviation history, the logo's true origin is more closely tied to Bavaria. The white and blue segments represent the colors of the Bavarian flag, highlighting the brand's regional roots. This connection is more significant than the aviation metaphor.

What does BMW own?

In addition to its core brands — BMW Motorrad (motorcycles), MINI, and Rolls-Royce — the BMW Group also includes divisions like BMW i, focused on electric vehicles, and BMW Alpina, which produces high-performance models in collaboration with Alpina.

The most expensive stand

At the 1999 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW unveiled one of the most expensive exhibition stands in history. Built in the form of a three-dimensional engine model, it contained complex interactive elements that emphasized the company's engineering prowess. While the cost of the stand remains a commercial secret, experts estimate it cost tens of millions of euros based on the scale of the construction.

ABS system

In the 1970s, BMW pioneered the mass production of anti-lock braking systems (ABS). In 1978, the BMW 7 Series became one of the first cars in the world offered with ABS as an option, significantly improving driving safety.

Product Placement

BMW was one of the first automotive companies to establish a department dedicated to product placement in films and on television. This strategy has resulted in BMW cars regularly appearing in well-known films, such as the James Bond series. This has helped shape the brand's image as premium and sporty.

Read also:

L gear in automatic cars — when and how to use it

7 most reliable diesel engines on used cars