2025 Škoda Elroq named best car by Auto Express

2025 Skoda Elroq. Photo: carexpert.com.au

The British publication Auto Express has announced the winners of the 2025 Auto Express New Car Awards. The Škoda Elroq electric crossover was the absolute leader among all the nominees.

This information was published on Autoexpress.

The 2025 Škoda Elroq

The Škoda Elroq offers excellent value for money, outperforming most alternatives in its segment. Higher trims offer a range of up to 570 km at competitive prices.

However, this range is insufficient, and the Elroq has many other advantages. Its spacious and elegant interior makes it an ideal family vehicle. All passengers will appreciate the enhanced comfort, safety, and technology. Powerful engines ensure a smooth ride, and there is even a vRS option.

Collage: autoexpress.co.uk

All the Auto Express New Car Awards 2025 winners

Car of the Year: Škoda Elroq

Hot hatchback: Honda Civic Type R

Coupe: BMW 2 Series

City car: Kia Picanto

Convertible: Mazda MX-5

Supermini: Fiat Grande Panda

Sports car: McLaren Artura

Family car: Škoda Octavia

Station wagon: Škoda Superb Estate

Affordable electric car: Renault 5

Premium electric car: BMW iX

Available hybrid car: MG3

Premium hybrid car: BMW 530e

Small company car: Kia EV3

Mid-size company car: Tesla Model 3

Large company car: Audi A6 e-tron

Pickup truck: Ford Ranger

Small SUV: Renault 4

Medium-sized SUV: Škoda Elroq

Large SUV: Škoda Kodiaq

Small premium SUV: Volvo EX30

Medium-sized premium SUV: BMW X3

Large premium SUV: BMW iX

Luxury car: Bentley Flying Spur

Small van: Stellantis small vans

Medium-sized van: Ford Transit Custom

Large van: Renault Master

Electric van: Renault Master E-Tech

Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE

Manufacturer's Driver Power Award 2025: Subaru

