2025 Škoda Elroq named best car by Auto Express

The Car of the Year award was given to an electric crossover
The British publication Auto Express has announced the winners of the 2025 Auto Express New Car Awards. The Škoda Elroq electric crossover was the absolute leader among all the nominees.
This information was published on Autoexpress.
The 2025 Škoda Elroq
The Škoda Elroq offers excellent value for money, outperforming most alternatives in its segment. Higher trims offer a range of up to 570 km at competitive prices.
However, this range is insufficient, and the Elroq has many other advantages. Its spacious and elegant interior makes it an ideal family vehicle. All passengers will appreciate the enhanced comfort, safety, and technology. Powerful engines ensure a smooth ride, and there is even a vRS option.
All the Auto Express New Car Awards 2025 winners
- Car of the Year: Škoda Elroq
- Hot hatchback: Honda Civic Type R
- Coupe: BMW 2 Series
- City car: Kia Picanto
- Convertible: Mazda MX-5
- Supermini: Fiat Grande Panda
- Sports car: McLaren Artura
- Family car: Škoda Octavia
- Station wagon: Škoda Superb Estate
- Affordable electric car: Renault 5
- Premium electric car: BMW iX
- Available hybrid car: MG3
- Premium hybrid car: BMW 530e
- Small company car: Kia EV3
- Mid-size company car: Tesla Model 3
- Large company car: Audi A6 e-tron
- Pickup truck: Ford Ranger
- Small SUV: Renault 4
- Medium-sized SUV: Škoda Elroq
- Large SUV: Škoda Kodiaq
- Small premium SUV: Volvo EX30
- Medium-sized premium SUV: BMW X3
- Large premium SUV: BMW iX
- Luxury car: Bentley Flying Spur
- Small van: Stellantis small vans
- Medium-sized van: Ford Transit Custom
- Large van: Renault Master
- Electric van: Renault Master E-Tech
- Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE
- Manufacturer's Driver Power Award 2025: Subaru
