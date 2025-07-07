Best reliable cars under 10 years — smart buys for 2025

Lexus and Toyota cars. Photo: japanesenostalgiccar.com

According to Consumer Reports, Lexus, Toyota, and Mazda remain the most reliable used cars. Some models of these cars are still a good buy even with mileage exceeding 160,000 km.

Mazda

Mazda ranked third in Consumer Reports ranking of the best used car brands among 26 brands. Although some used Mazda models are recommended to be avoided, the brand offers successful options that have stood the test of time, such as the Mazda3 and CX-5.

RepairPal rates Mazda four points for reliability and ranks it fifth out of 32 brands. JD Power ranked Mazda second for reliability in 2022, with an average of 185 problems per 100 vehicles, which is better than many other brands.

Toyota

Toyota ranked second in Consumer Reports ranking of the best used cars. Regardless of the model — Tacoma, Prius, Sienna, or Camry — Toyota demonstrates its reliability, which is confirmed by data.

RepairPal rates the brand's reliability at four points, placing it eighth among 32 brands. JD Power recorded only 147 problems per 100 cars, which is significantly lower than the average.

Lexus

According to Consumer Reports, Lexus has the best reputation for reliability among cars aged five to ten years, ahead of other well-known brands. That's not surprising, as Lexus is known as a luxury brand. Many models from 2015 onwards remain excellent buys.

RepairPal rates Lexus at four points for reliability, and JD Power reports 135 problems per 100 cars — the lowest rate of all. Used Lexus cars are more expensive, but considering their reliability, the investment may be worthwhile.

