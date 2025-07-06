The most reliable used SUVs under $15000

2017 Honda CR-V Photо: Honda

Used SUVs are a popular choice due to their affordable price, practicality, and relatively low maintenance costs. Additionally, many people view them as more prestigious and modern than sedans or station wagons, even used ones.

SUV News writes about three small SUVs with the best reliability-price balance.

Toyota RAV4 (2.0 D-4D, 2006–2018)

Photo: Toyota

The RAV4 with the 2.0 D-4D diesel engine (124-150 hp) is one of the most reliable budget crossovers. According to iSeeCars, the RAV4's average service life is 12.5 years or 250,000 kilometers. Used models in Ukraine cost between $10,000 and $15,000. With regular maintenance and oil changes every 10,000 kilometers, the engine can easily last 300,000 kilometers. Fuel consumption in a mixed cycle is 5.5–6.5 liters per 100 kilometers.

Honda CR-V (2.2 i-DTEC, 2007–2018)

Photo: caranddriver.com

According to What Car, only 5% of owners of the 2.2-liter i-DTEC diesel engine (150 hp) have experienced serious breakdowns. This engine can withstand 280,000 kilometers without major repairs. Used CR-Vs are available starting at $11,000. Owners are satisfied with the spacious interior and high-quality suspension. The average fuel consumption is six liters per 100 kilometers. However, the engine is sensitive to fuel quality.

Hyundai Tucson (2.0 CRDi, 2004–2015)

Photo: caranddriver.com

The 2.0 CRDi diesel engine model (113-140 hp) has a high reliability rating (89/100) from J.D. Power, and the engine can cover 250,000 km without serious issues. In Ukraine, a used first-generation Tucson costs $8,000 on average. Reviews note the design's simplicity, the availability of spare parts, and the vehicle's corrosion resistance. Fuel consumption is 6.2–7 liters per 100 kilometers.

