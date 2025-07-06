The most unreliable American cars in 2025

5 least reliable American car brands in 2025
Experts in the US are calling for great caution when it comes to car brands whose vehicles are known for frequent visits to the workshop, recalls, and other issues that leave owners disappointed. They are forced to spend more money than necessary. This issue particularly affects buyers who limit themselves to American brands.
GoBankingRates wrote about this.
The research
The independent nonprofit organization Consumer Reports collected and analyzed data on more than 300,000 cars to create a reliability rating for 2025.
Japan dominates the top of this list, with Subaru, Lexus, Toyota, Honda, and Acura taking the top five spots. Unfortunately, for those who want to buy American cars, American brands occupy five of the last six positions.
The well-known American online platform CarEdge supplemented the Consumer Reports study with its own data.
In both reliability ratings, brands receive scores from 1 to 100.
Rivian
- Consumer Reports reliability ranking: 14 зі 100
- CarEdge reliability ranking: 18/100
Cadillac
- Consumer Reports reliability ranking: 27/100
- CarEdge reliability ranking: 27/100
GMC
- Consumer Reports reliability ranking: 33/100
- CarEdge reliability ranking: 33/100
Jeep
- Consumer Reports reliability ranking: 33/100
- CarEdge reliability ranking: 33/100
Tesla
- Consumer Reports reliability ranking: 36/100
- CarEdge reliability ranking: 36/100
