Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Automotive L gear in automatic cars — when and how to use it

L gear in automatic cars — when and how to use it

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 July 2025 14:33
L on gear shift: what it means and how it works
L mode. Photo: gezmotors.ge

The most common automatic transmission modes are P (park), R (reverse), N (neutral), and D (drive). L mode remains mysterious to many, though it can help drivers out of difficult situations.

Autogid wrote about it.

Advertisement

What is L mode?

L stands for "low gear". In this mode, the transmission stays in first or second gear without shifting up. It is useful in conditions where normal Drive mode may be ineffective.

The main advantage of the L is its increased torque, which is useful for towing trailers, driving through mud, and climbing steep slopes with a loaded trunk. Thanks to the lower gears, the vehicle moves slower but pulls more confidently.

The L setting is also useful for going downhill or driving on slippery surfaces. In Low mode, the transmission holds the gear, enabling engine braking. This reduces the load on the braking system and increases control, especially on ice or in the rain.

Read also:

Hybrid cars in 2025 — 6 reasons they may not be worth it

Experts named the best and worst used cars

What are the limitations?

L mode is helpful when driving on a curb, turning in a parking lot, or driving in deep snow or difficult terrain. Therefore, do not ignore this feature, as it is designed for situations where additional traction and stability are needed.

However, this mode should not be overused. Running the engine at higher speeds leads to higher fuel consumption and accelerated wear of parts. Consider L mode an emergency aid only. It is most effective when used for its intended purpose.

Read also:

A/C recharges you shouldn’t buy in auto shops

Cars with highest and lowest MOT pass rates in the UK

car advice vehicle drivers useful tips
Maxym Sayhak - editor
Author
Maxym Sayhak
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information