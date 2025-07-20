L on gear shift: what it means and how it works

L mode. Photo: gezmotors.ge

The most common automatic transmission modes are P (park), R (reverse), N (neutral), and D (drive). L mode remains mysterious to many, though it can help drivers out of difficult situations.

What is L mode?

L stands for "low gear". In this mode, the transmission stays in first or second gear without shifting up. It is useful in conditions where normal Drive mode may be ineffective.

The main advantage of the L is its increased torque, which is useful for towing trailers, driving through mud, and climbing steep slopes with a loaded trunk. Thanks to the lower gears, the vehicle moves slower but pulls more confidently.

The L setting is also useful for going downhill or driving on slippery surfaces. In Low mode, the transmission holds the gear, enabling engine braking. This reduces the load on the braking system and increases control, especially on ice or in the rain.

What are the limitations?

L mode is helpful when driving on a curb, turning in a parking lot, or driving in deep snow or difficult terrain. Therefore, do not ignore this feature, as it is designed for situations where additional traction and stability are needed.

However, this mode should not be overused. Running the engine at higher speeds leads to higher fuel consumption and accelerated wear of parts. Consider L mode an emergency aid only. It is most effective when used for its intended purpose.

