Most reliable cars based on MOT pass rates

Suzuki Ignis Photo: autocar.co.uk

A group of automotive experts used MOT pass rates to determine the most reliable cars in the UK. They evaluated the cars with the highest and lowest rates of successful inspection.

This information was reported by Express.

Advertisement

Suzuki Ignis

This subcompact crossover combines urban style with practicality. Thanks to its high ground clearance and optional AllGrip Auto all-wheel drive, it performs well on both asphalt and light off-road terrain. Its economical engine and compact dimensions make it ideal for daily travel. Despite its small size, the spacious interior and rich functionality add comfort.

It's the perfect car for those looking for a vehicle with fewer mechanical issues over its lifetime. There is one obstacle, though: the Ignis is no longer in production. However, this car is still a smart buy, even if it is only available on the secondary market.

Also read:

Who makes the most reliable American cars?

Does mileage matter when buying a used electric car?

3 most reliable cars

2025 Lexus UX Photo: caranddriver.com

Suzuki's inspection pass rate is 94.64%. Compact crossovers follow in the reliability rating: The Lexus UX and the Porsche Macan received ratings of 94.2% and 93.41%, respectively.

A total of 5,583 technical inspections of Lexus UX vehicles were carried out, of which 5,259 were successful. For the Porsche Macan, 3,453 out of 3,697 tests were successful.

2025 Porsche Macan Photo: caranddriver.com

Also read:

Top 5 problems in used cars every buyer should know

7 most reliable diesel engines on used cars