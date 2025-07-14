Used electric cars: what mileage tells you before buying

Electric cars on the highway. Photo: roadandtrack.com

When buying a used electric car, mileage is important but not as critical as it is for cars with internal combustion engines. The more important factor for electric cars is the condition and degradation of the battery, which is not directly proportional to the number of miles traveled.

Therefore, an electric vehicle with relatively high mileage but a well-preserved battery may be a better option than a car with lower mileage but a worn-out battery.

Advertisement

Why is the mileage secondary?

Electric vehicles have significantly fewer moving parts than cars with internal combustion engines. They do not have an engine, transmission, or exhaust system. This means that wear and tear due to mileage is less of a problem for electric vehicles.

The battery is the most expensive and essential component of an electric vehicle, and its condition determines the overall operating costs.

Battery degradation depends not only on mileage, but also on other factors. Even if the car is driven little, the battery will degrade over time due to chemical processes. Also, the more complete charging and discharging cycles the battery undergoes, the faster it wears out. Extreme temperatures (both too high and too low) negatively impact battery life.

Modern electric vehicles have liquid cooling and heating systems that help to maintain optimal temperatures, significantly extending battery life.

Older models, such as the first-generation Nissan Leaf without active cooling, experience significantly more battery degradation over shorter distances.

Most manufacturers provide a battery warranty, typically covering 8 years or 100,000–160,000 km and ensuring a minimum capacity of, for example, 70%. If the mileage is close to the end of the warranty period, this may cause concern or provide scope for negotiation.

Also read:

The truth about driving electric cars in summer

Electric vs hybrid cars — pros, cons, and expert advice

What to consider when buying?

Найважливіший показник — стан батареї (SOH, State of Health). Деякі електромобілі дозволяють перевірити це через бортову систему або спеціальні діагностичні інструменти. Якщо SOH нижче 80-85%, варто бути обережним.

Потрібно перевірити записи про обслуговування, особливо ті, що стосуються акумулятора, зарядного пристрою та електроніки.

Новіші моделі мають досконаліші системи управління батареєю та терморегуляції, що робить їх акумулятори довговічнішими.

Also read:

The Car of the Year award was given to an electric crossover

How to get rid of electric car nausea