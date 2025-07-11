Choosing between electric and hybrid — expert guide

A petrol station with an electric car charging station. Photo: okko.ua

Electric cars are environmentally friendly and economical to operate, but they have a limited range, require a developed charging infrastructure, and are more expensive to purchase. Hybrid cars combine the advantages of internal combustion engines and electric motors, providing fuel economy and greater range, but they are more expensive than conventional cars, have a more complex design, and are more expensive to maintain.

Features of electric cars

Electric cars require lower operating costs, if only because they do not need to be refuelled with traditional fuel. However, this type of transport needs to be charged, which affects its range and the availability of special charging stations.

Its main pros are:

Quiet operation. The motor runs almost silently, making driving more comfortable.

The motor runs almost silently, making driving more comfortable. Reliability. They have fewer moving parts, which reduces the risk of future maintenance and repair costs.

They have fewer moving parts, which reduces the risk of future maintenance and repair costs. Economy. Charging is much cheaper, especially when you consider the rising prices of fossil fuels.

The cons include:

Limited range. Without recharging, you can travel an average of 150-500 km, which makes travelling long distances difficult.

Without recharging, you can travel an average of 150-500 km, which makes travelling long distances difficult. Long charging time. Even at fast charging stations, you will have to wait from 30 minutes to several hours.

Even at fast charging stations, you will have to wait from 30 minutes to several hours. Number of charging stations. When travelling long distances, you need to plan your route so that you can recharge your electric car if necessary. And this route will not always be the shortest.

Features of hybrid cars

These cars combine an internal combustion engine and an electric motor. This combination reduces fuel costs. During braking, energy is released, which charges the battery, making hybrids the most cost-effective solution in urban conditions.

The main pros of this type of transport are:

Range. The combination of engines allows you to travel long distances without worrying about the availability of charging stations along the route.

The combination of engines allows you to travel long distances without worrying about the availability of charging stations along the route. Fuel economy. Hybrids can use electric motors, so refuelling is not required as often.

Cons of hybrids:

Dependence on traditional fuel. The car needs to be refuelled at traditional petrol stations.

The car needs to be refuelled at traditional petrol stations. Complex design. It greatly affects the cost of maintenance.

It greatly affects the cost of maintenance. Limited electrical power. It can affect driving dynamics.

It can affect driving dynamics. Smaller selection of models. Compared to electric cars or cars with internal combustion engines.

What to choose

An electric car is suitable for those who drive short distances, almost always in urban conditions, and have access to a charging station at home or work.

A hybrid is the ideal solution if you need to travel long distances on routes where there are simply no charging stations. Thanks to their ability to switch to a petrol engine, hybrids offer greater autonomy even in remote locations.

