Motion sickness in electric cars: causes and solutions

Some drivers who have never felt nauseous while driving a car with an internal combustion engine may experience motion sickness while driving an electric car. Here's why that happens and how to deal with it.

Why does motion sickness occur?

Scientists at Nagoya University in Japan believe regenerative braking is the cause. Regenerative braking generates low-frequency motion signals, such as micro vibrations and irregular delays. The brain cannot interpret these signals, which causes nausea.

This phenomenon is difficult to combat because regenerative braking is an important function of electric vehicles. It improves the drive system's efficiency and increases range. Manufacturers are not going to abandon it. However, scientists say regeneration does not need to be canceled because sound can cure nausea.

How to help the driver

Scientists have tested a new solution: playing a 100 Hz sound for just one minute. This simple method significantly reduces the feeling of nausea experienced by passengers in electric vehicles. A 60-second exposure stimulates the otolith organs — structures in the inner ear that detect acceleration and gravity. The effect is long-lasting, improving balance for up to two hours.

The mechanism has already been tested on humans in various settings, including electric cars, swings, and virtual reality environments.

Currently, scientists are working with Denso, a Japanese engineering corporation specializing in automotive components. The company plans to integrate the technology into infotainment systems in electric vehicles.

