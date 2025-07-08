Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Automotive Fast charging electric cars: myth or real battery damage?

Fast charging electric cars: myth or real battery damage?

Ua en ru
Publication time 8 July 2025 12:35
Does fast charging really harm electric cars?
At an electric charging station. Photo: freepik.com

There is a widespread belief among electric car owners that regular use of fast charging damages the battery and accelerates its degradation. However, a long-term and thorough study by the American company Recurrent has shown somewhat different results.

Global Electric wrote about it.

Advertisement

What did the study show?

Recurrent experts in the United States examined 13,059 Tesla electric cars and surveyed their owners. Some of the cars were regularly (more than 70% of cases) charged at commercial fast charging stations, while the rest were mainly charged at home (less than 30% of fast charges).

The impact of charging methods on electric car battery degradation.
Infographic: globalelectric.com

The horizontal axis shows the time of observations, which lasted almost nine years. On the vertical axis, the blue and orange curves show how much the actual (ready-to-use) energy in the batteries differs from the theoretical value. 

The graph shows that the orange curve has many peaks, but it almost completely overlaps with the blue curve. Therefore, there is a difference between the two charging modes, but it is insignificant and does not increase over time. Thus, fast charging has no noticeable effect on the condition of electric car batteries.

Tesla claims that the batteries in its electric cars lose 12% of their capacity after 320,000 km of mileage. Researchers say that in real-world conditions, the manufacturer's electric car batteries lose capacity at approximately the same rate as claimed.

Read also:

Sony-Honda's electric car is in trouble — what happened?

How to charge your car

Experts advise choosing the charging method that best suits the needs and schedule of the electric car owner. Fast charging is a good option when time is limited, and, according to experts, it is completely safe for the battery.

Read also:

The truth about driving electric cars in summer

car electric cars poll research vehicle electric car battery
Maxym Sayhak - editor
Author
Maxym Sayhak
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information