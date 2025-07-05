Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Automotive The truth about driving electric cars in summer

The truth about driving electric cars in summer

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 July 2025 15:45
Driving electric cars in summer: the whole truth about the consequences
An electric car under the summer sun. Photo: blog.statiq.in

Driving an electric vehicle in the summer heat is a whole different challenge. When temperatures rise sharply, the battery management system works faster, the air conditioner runs constantly, and algorithms work overtime to control performance.

Hot Cars wrote about the real consequences and important aspects of driving electric cars in the summer.

Advertisement

Range

According to Recurrent, when temperatures rise above 38 °C (100 °F), electric vehicles can lose up to 20–30% of their range. However, when temperatures are below 32 °C (90 °F), the impact is much milder — only about 2–5%.

A British guide also notes that EV batteries perform best between 20–25 °C (68–77 °F). Once temperatures exceed 35 °C (95 °F), drivers may see a range reduction of up to 15%. This is because battery cooling systems consume energy, leaving less power for driving and in-cabin comfort.

Air Conditioning

Although cooling the cabin consumes less energy than heating, losses can reach 20% once the temperature exceeds 35 °C (95 °F).

Also read:

Car overheating in the sun? Here's how to fix it fast

Do you really need extra engine protection? What to consider

Temperature Management

Battery thermal management systems cool, stabilize, and protect cells from thermal damage. According to ArXiv research, optimized systems can reduce battery degradation by up to 3% while prioritizing battery life over speed.

Charging in the heat

Charging an electric vehicle in the scorching sun can strain the battery and slow charging. Sometimes, when temperatures reach 35°C, the vehicle's power consumption increases dramatically in order to cool the battery while charging.

Also read:

Toyota plug-in hybrids: reliable or risky?

Thinking of buying a used BMW 5 Series? Read this first

summer car electric cars vehicle drivers electric car
Maxym Sayhak - editor
Author
Maxym Sayhak
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information