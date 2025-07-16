Used cars you should avoid buying – Expert warnings

Sports car. Photo: motortrend.com

Chris Pyle is a car expert at JustAnswer who has helped car owners with vehicle repairs for years. In his opinion, when buying a used car, it's important to find out how the previous owner used the car because even the best cars can wear out before reaching 30,000 miles.

GoBankingRates shares two types of used cars the expert considers risky.

Advertisement

Sports cars

According to Pyle, used sports cars should be avoided, but not because they are poorly made.

The problem lies in the driving style of some owners of these cars. They accelerate suddenly from a standstill, drive through traffic, and brake suddenly before the next traffic light. Such driving quickly damages car parts.

Although sports cars are designed for high-performance driving, they are not built to withstand the constant maximum load that many owners subject them to on public roads. The result is premature wear and tear on everything from the clutch to the suspension components. The next owner will have to clean up the mess.

Also read:

Does mileage matter when buying a used electric car?

Who makes the most reliable American cars?

Powerful pickup trucks

Ford F-150 pickup truck Photo: topgear.com

Despite the reputation for durability of pickup trucks, Pyle has seen too many destroyed by misuse. The result is premature wear and tear on critical components: primarily the engine, transmission, and suspension.

"Trucks have been used for its purpose. So many people have no clue what they are doing when using 4×4, hauling and towing. The truck has likely been abused from improper use by the driver," Pyle said.

It's hard to imagine how much the next owner of such a car will spend on repairs.

Also read:

The most reliable used SUVs with diesel engines

Buying a second-gen Kia Ceed: pros and cons