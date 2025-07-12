Best used diesel SUVs: Top 3

Mercedes-Benz G-Class W463 Photo: infocar.ua

Drivers often choose used diesel SUVs for their efficiency, reliability, and off-road capability. These three models are considered timeless — built to last and known for racking up high mileage with minimal issues.

SUV News shared three such vehicles.

Toyota Land Cruiser 100/105 with 4.2 D diesel engine (1998-2007)

Photo: auto-data.net

The 4.2L 1HZ/1HD-FTE diesel engine has become a symbol of this model's durability. Its robust frame does not break even after 500,000 kilometers, and its legendary engine endurance allows it to run up to 900,000 kilometers without an overhaul. Simple mechanics and all-wheel drive ensure maximum reliability in any situation.

Mitsubishi Pajero Wagon III / IV 3.2 DI-D (2000–2019)

Photo: carspecsguru.com

Versions III and IV of the Pajero are ideal for those who want Japanese reliability at a fraction of the price of a Toyota. Its 3.2-liter DI-D diesel engine offers impressive durability and can last up to 600,000 kilometers without major repairs. Key benefits include a reliable chain-timing engine, a robust Super Select 4WD transmission, and excellent off-road capability.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class W463 2.9 TD / 3.0 CDI (1990–2008)

Photo: wikimedia.org

The legendary off-roader, particularly the older diesel versions, truly looks like an armored vehicle on wheels. The atmospheric and turbo diesel engines of the OM series (OM602, OM603, and OM612/OM642) are considered to be among the most reliable in the world. The vehicles' significant advantages include a full frame, heavy-duty body, and engines that can cover over 800,000 kilometers.

