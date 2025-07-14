5 most reliable American car brands of 2025

2025 Buick Enclave Foto: caranddriver.com

Choosing a reliable car brand is key to avoiding costly repairs and unexpected breakdowns. To guide buyers, experts have compiled a list of the most dependable American car brands in 2025. These selections are based on performance, long-term durability, and customer satisfaction. Whether you're buying new or used, these brands are worth considering.

This information was provided by GoBankingRates.

Buick

In the 2025 J.D. Power reliability study, Buick ranked first among American car brands, reporting an average of 143 problems per 100 vehicles. Buick produces a wide range of vehicles, from compact cars to large SUVs.

"When a Buick does have problems, the repairs are relatively straightforward, and the parts are more affordable than comparable foreign-made parts," said Melanie Musson, auto industry expert.

Cadillac

The brand ranks second in JD Power's rankings, with 169 problems reported per 100 vehicles. Its vehicles will appeal to those looking for a luxury SUV or a brand with strong American traditions.

Chevrolet

The brand is tied with Cadillac on JD Power's list, with both brands having 169 problems per 100 cars. Compared to Cadillac, Chevrolet has lower maintenance costs. One of the main advantages of buying a Chevy car is its constant innovation.

"Chevrolet vehicles are better than average in terms of reliability. They typically achieve higher mileage without major issues compared to their competitors," said Melanie Musson.

GMC

2025 GMC Yukon Photo: edmunds.com

According to JD Power, the brand has 181 issues per 100 vehicles. GMC is renowned for its high-performance pickup trucks and SUVs, particularly the Sierra and Yukon models. If you need a vehicle with a high towing capacity, the latest technology, and a reliable track record, this brand is worth considering.

Ford

According to J.D. Power, the brand averages 202 problems per 100 vehicles. While slightly above average at 208 problems per 100 vehicles, Ford is still ahead of other American brands, such as Jeep and Chrysler, in terms of reliability.

"Newer Escapes and F-150s just stand the test. They’ve ironed out many of the older tech glitches, and you’re not constantly racing to the shop," said Alex Black, chief marketing officer at EpicVIN.

