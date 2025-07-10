Top 5 useful features of Subaru cars that few people know about

2025 Subaru Crosstrek Photo: edmunds.com

Subaru has built a reputation over the years for durability, reliability, and comfort. While most people know that the brand's cars come equipped with all-wheel drive, a rearview camera, and ample trunk space, even some longtime fans are unaware of the cars' hidden features.

SlashGear wrote about them.

Advertisement

Automatic Vehicle Hold (AVH)

Driving on the road with frequent stops is unpleasant, especially due to the constant need to press the brake pedal. With AVH, however, the driver can hold the vehicle in place until pressing the accelerator to move off again. This feature also provides additional control when the car is stopped on a slippery surface or steep slope.

This feature is available in newer versions of almost every Subaru model. It's easy to activate by pressing the dedicated AVH button, usually located near the center console.

Access by PIN code

The PIN code access feature allows the driver to unlock the vehicle easily without a key or key fob. Built into the trunk lock button, this feature allows the driver to set a code for accessing the vehicle when the keys are not nearby or are stuck inside.

It is available on most later models of Subaru vehicles, including the Impreza, WRX, Legacy, Forester, Crosstrek, and Outback.

Read also:

Used SUVs to avoid — cheap now, costly later

Sony-Honda's electric car is in trouble — what happened?

Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)

Backing out of tight parking spaces can be stressful, especially when visibility is limited. The automatic reverse braking system acts as a co-pilot. Using sonar and ultrasonic sensors, it scans the area around the car. If it detects an obstacle, it automatically applies the brakes to avoid a collision. This system is part of a set of safety features introduced in Subaru models after 2017, known as EyeSight.

Adaptive headlights (SRH)

Driving at night can be challenging, especially on winding roads or poorly lit streets. Subaru's adaptive headlights turn with the steering wheel. In real time, the headlights illuminate the direction of travel, providing better visibility when cornering and making it easier to spot obstacles, pedestrians, or animals on the road.

SRH is available on Outback, Forester, Legacy and more.

X-MODE and downhill assist system

With the push of a button, X-MODE adjusts the all-wheel drive, engine, brakes, and transmission of the car to provide optimal traction on challenging surfaces such as mud, snow, gravel, and other hazardous terrain.

When driving down a steep or slippery slope, the hill descent control system provides assistance. It automatically maintains a slow and steady speed, eliminating the need to brake.

This feature is available on many Subaru models, including the Outback, Forester, and Crosstrek. Some models even have a dual-mode version for particularly challenging conditions.

Also read:

Best engine choice for used Renault Logan and Sandero

The Car of the Year award was given to an electric crossover