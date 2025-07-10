Used Renault Logan and Sandero: which engine is best?

Renault Logan Photo: uzr.com.ua

The used car market is full of first-generation, budget-friendly Renaults — the Logan sedan and the Sandero hatchback — both built on the same platform. To make an informed decision, buyers should be aware of the common engine issues associated with these early models.

This information was provided by AvtoSvit.

K7J 1.4 engine

The engine is simple in design, with eight valves, distributed injection, and a cast-iron block. Although the standard fuel is A-92 gasoline, there is not enough power for overtaking in the city.

The main issue is the modular ignition coil, which sometimes cracks and absorbs moisture, causing malfunctions. Even though the coil has been modernized, this issue has not been fully resolved. There are also occasional oil and antifreeze leaks, as well as unstable idle speeds, which are caused by contamination of the throttle and injectors. However, this is a common concern with many other engines.

The timing belt and pump should be replaced every 60,000 kilometers.

K7M 1.6 engine

The engine is structurally similar to the previous one and has some interchangeable parts, including eight valves and a cast iron block. It is also easy to repair and not picky about the quality of fuel or oil. Many owners have driven up to 600,000 km without changing the piston rings and have only used A-92 fuel.

The ignition coil is the same for all cylinders and tends to crack over time. Questions have been raised about the thermostat and heat exchanger, which leak, as well as the poorly designed oil separator. The oil filter is inconveniently located because the alternator prevents it from being changed easily. The timing belt and pump should be replaced by 80,000 km, but a sudden break is possible.

The engine has fairly high fuel consumption, up to 12 liters per 100 kilometers in the city.

K4M 1.6 engine

The previous K7M engine's old cast-iron block was fitted with a new head featuring two camshafts and 16 valves. Hydraulic compensators were added, and the ignition coils were made individual. The engine is designed for A-95 gasoline.

Its main disadvantages are that the coil's insulating gums dry out, there are oil and coolant leaks, and there are wedges in the water pump or tensioner roller. The crankshaft position sensor often breaks down, allowing air to be sucked in through the intake manifold. However, with normal maintenance, the engine can safely run for 500,000 km.

Renault Sandero Photo: wikimedia.org

Transmissions

In 2009, the Logan/Sandero came with a four-speed DP2 automatic transmission paired with a K4M engine, but few of these cars are available on the secondary market. While the transmission is not particularly reliable, it can withstand up to 250,000 kilometers. However, purchasing one of these cars comes with the risk of needing to replace the transmission. It is structurally simple, and its repair has been mastered worldwide.

The same applies to the simple JH1 and JH3 manual transmissions, which can cover 250,000–300,000 km without any problems.

