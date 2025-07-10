Beware of these common issues in used Honda HR-Vs

2023 Honda HR-V Photo: edmunds.com

Accessibility, design, and thoughtful ergonomics make the compact Honda HR-V SUV attractive to many drivers. However, not everything about the vehicle deserves praise, because despite the HR-V's achievements, it has a number of shortcomings.

Shattered windows

Thanks to the Honda HR-V, many drivers have become familiar with the phenomenon of "glass self-destruction." There have been reports of random window breakage under various conditions, but without any known cause.

A large number of drivers have complained about windows breaking — from the windscreen to the side windows, and most often the rear window — while driving in the city and on motorways. The 2023 HR-V has received the most complaints, but this has also happened with other models from different years, although not in such large numbers.

The Honda representatives explained that a manufacturing defect could cause a hot spot to form on the glass, which leads to the windows shattering.

Loss of engine power

Drivers reported that the 2023 model often stalled while driving on the motorway. Some owners of the 2022 HR-V also complained that their vehicles stopped for no apparent reason.

Instrument panel problems

Owners of the 2016 HR-V complained about sudden, unexplained symbols on the instrument panel. Drivers of the 2022 HR-V reported that all warning indicator lights came on at once, with the fuel indicator light activating when the fuel tank was full.

Push to start doesn't start

The engine start button did not work for owners of 2016-2018 models. In 2020, Honda even issued a service bulletin informing consumers about the extension of the warranty for the keyless start system.

Sticky steering

Drivers of 2023-2024 HR-V vehicles have reported that the steering wheel does not respond or resists when attempting to turn. Honda has even issued a warning about a steering problem affecting all trim levels of the 2023 and 2024 models.

Failed camera display

For owners of 2019-2022 models, a common fault is with the rear-view camera display. Honda explained that the power supply circuit was designed incorrectly, so when the engine starts, the display does not load properly. However, the camera may still function normally. A software update promises to resolve the issue.

Faulty forward collision avoidance

Many Honda models are equipped with Honda Sensing technology, which aims to make driving safer. Drivers of the 2019 HR-V reported problems with the forward collision warning feature in their vehicles. Some drivers received false alerts when there was no actual danger. For others, the warning lights did not work at all.

Distorted backup camera view

Drivers of the 2018 HR-V complained that the image from the rear-view cameras was distorted in various weather conditions. During rain, water accumulating on the camera lens can cause the image on the screen to become blurry or darkened. And when moisture gets into the camera body, the problems continue long after the rain has stopped. Some consumers also note that rear cameras perform very poorly at night.

Tail lights filled with water

The rear lights do not cope well with wet conditions — water accumulates in them. Drivers of the 2016 model complained about this most often.

Airbag deployment failure

In model years 2016 and 2019, drivers reported two types of problems with airbags. One was that the airbag did not deploy during serious accidents. The second was malfunctioning airbag indicators.

