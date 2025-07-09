Affordable used SUVs that will drain your wallet

2013 Chevrolet Captiva Photo: edmunds.com

Buying an inexpensive used SUV can turn into a potentially costly purchase, so it is better to spend a little more at the outset to avoid significantly higher expenses in the future. Experts have identified budget vehicles that often break down and have high repair costs.

Chevrolet Captiva (2007–2014)

Photo: topspeed.com

The SUV seems like an attractive option due to its large size and affordable price. However, don't rush into buying one.

Owners complain about the unreliable 2.0 or 2.2 diesel engine, which is known for its high oil consumption. Frequent problems with the automatic transmission overheating can lead to expensive repairs.

Finally, drivers encounter turbine failure, as well as problems with electronics and body corrosion. All this creates significant inconvenience for motorists.

Dacia Duster (2010–2013)

Photo: auto-abc.eu

The first generation of Duster is famous for its affordable price and status as a popular crossover.

However, the first versions have a number of serious drawbacks. Diesel and all-wheel drive models are particularly vulnerable, often breaking down after 100,000–150,000 km.

Typical problems include a weak rear differential and low-quality paintwork, which leads to rapid rusting.

Another major annoyance is the malfunctioning of the all-wheel drive system. In addition, the cheap plastic in the interior wears out quickly, leaving a negative overall impression of the car.

