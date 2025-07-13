Five mistakes that will ruin your turbocharged engine

The turbo engine. Photo: carmagazine.co.uk

The turbocharged engine operates under high heat and pressure. It relies heavily on clean oil, air, and fuel to run smoothly. It's a tough but sensitive component, so if it is not properly maintained, it can wear out quickly and be expensive to replace.

Slash Gear wrote five mistakes that are destroying your turbocharged engine.

Oil contamination

The turbine rotates at speeds of up to 220,000 RPM. A thin layer of oil is the only thing protecting its moving parts. This oil flows through small channels inside the turbine. If these channels become blocked, the unit will not receive the necessary lubrication. This can result in wear to the turbine's bearings, overheating, and eventual failure.

Contamination occurs when fuel, coolant, metal shavings, or carbon deposits mix with engine oil. This can be caused by neglecting to change the fluid or using low-quality oil.

Acceleration immediately after cold start

When the engine is cold, the oil does not circulate properly and takes longer to reach the moving parts. If the driver accelerates immediately after starting the engine, the turbine will begin generating pressure before it has had time to protect itself with oil. This can result in metal-to-metal contact, heat buildup, and premature wear.

Improper fuel

Turbochargers increase power by sending more air into the engine. This heats up all the internal components. If the fuel is poor quality or has the wrong octane rating, it can ignite too early, causing engine detonation.

This results in a knocking sound and can damage the pistons, spark plugs, and cylinder walls inside the engine. High-quality fuel resists detonation better because it provides smooth and controlled combustion.

Long rides in hot weather

Overheating occurs when the turbocharger and its surrounding components absorb more heat than they can release. Consequently, the hot air entering the engine becomes less dense and provides less oxygen for combustion. This leads to a decrease in engine power.

In hot weather, engine oil breaks down faster and becomes thinner, reducing its ability to protect moving parts. Add a stressed cooling system to this equation, and the engine is one step closer to overheating and possible turbine failure.

Shutting off the engine as soon as you've finished driving

While the engine is running, oil and coolant flow through the turbocharger to keep it cool. However, if you turn off the car immediately after a long drive, this flow stops. The turbocharger remains hot and the oil inside starts to burn. This process is called oil coking.

Coked oil leaves behind hard carbon deposits that can block oil passages and damage turbine bearings. This results in less lubrication the next time you start your vehicle and more wear and tear with every trip.

To avoid this, let your engine idle for 30 to 60 seconds after any long or intense drive.

