Mazda's best engines — mechanics reveal the top picks

Most manufacturers try to impress drivers with small-displacement turbo engines, but Mazda has found its own way. The SkyActiv-G engine family proves that improved, proven solutions can match turbocharged technologies in terms of performance and fuel efficiency, and surpass them in terms of reliability.

Mazda SkyActiv-G

Instead of reducing power and adding turbochargers, Mazda engineers focused on optimising proven technologies. The result was naturally aspirated engines that, thanks to their larger displacement, operate under low load, ensuring exceptional durability.

The key to success was an extremely high compression ratio — 14:1 was a record for a production petrol engine. Mazda calculated that it reduces fuel consumption by 15%.

Mazda 2.0 SkyActiv-G

The 2000 cc engine was developed based on its predecessor, the MZR 2.0, which had a compression ratio of 10:1, but the new design achieved an unprecedented 14:1. Increasing the compression ratio raises the temperature and pressure in the cylinders at the end of the stroke, resulting in high efficiency and power.

Among the drawbacks: the engine oil level may rise (it is worth checking it more often than once a year) due to the mixing of oil with fuel. Although oil consumption is not as high as in its predecessor, it is a drawback if the car is used for short trips. Immobiliser malfunctions may occur.

The engine was installed on: Mazda3 (BM, BP and other generations), Mazda6 (GJ generation), Mazda CX-3, Mazda CX-30, Mazda CX-5 (KE, KF generations), Mazda MX-5 / Roadster (forced version), Mazda Biante (2013-2018).

Mazda 1.5 SkyActiv-G

The 1496 cc engine is based on the larger 2.0 engine with all the advantages of SkyActiv technology. The aluminium cylinder block with reduced diameter and stroke, and the cast iron crankshaft (steel in the MX-5 version) are designed to operate at higher revs.

The engine is equipped with a direct fuel injection system with individually controlled injectors. Specially shaped intake ports create a vortex effect in the combustion chamber, which ensures better and more uniform mixing of fuel with air. The 4-2-1 exhaust system with long manifolds is standard on all SkyActiv engines.

The most common problems are related to spark plugs, which do not last long in this engine, and ignition coil malfunctions, often caused by poor fuel quality. There have also been reports of increased oil levels due to gasoline getting into the oil, but official dealers often attribute this to improper operation.

The engine was installed on: Mazda2 / Demio, Mazda3 / Axela, Mazda CX-3, Mazda MX-5 / Roadster.

Opinions of mechanics

All malfunctions may occur in cars with a mileage of at least 100,000 km. At the same time, there are many reports from drivers who have driven a Mazda with a 2.0 SkyActiv-G engine for 200,000-300,000 km without any problems.

Mechanics cannot overestimate the ease of maintenance of these units. They have a very robust timing chain system, a traditional design without complex supercharging systems, and easy access to components.

Occasionally, there are problems with a faulty air flow meter, a leaky intake system, or a bypass valve. However, these are exceptions to the rule, as 2.0 SkyActiv-G engines are reliable enough to be called armored.

