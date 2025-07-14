The five worst-used SUVs with diesel engines

Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI Photo: honestjohn.co.uk

Used diesel SUVs attract drivers with better fuel economy, higher torque for better traction, and lower prices on the secondary market compared to new petrol counterparts. However, choosing the wrong model will condemn the owner to high operating costs due to expensive engine repairs and complex exhaust gas cleaning systems.

It was reported by SUV News.

Nissan X-Trail 2.0 dCi (M9R)

Photo: wikipedia.org

The timing chain stretches after just 100,000 km, which can lead to serious breakdowns. The turbine also does not have a long service life. What's more, there is a high risk of overheating, which can cause cracks in the cylinder head. The engine suffers from insufficient lubrication, which contributes to wear even with careful operation.

BMW X3/X5 2.0d (N47)

Photo: wikimedia.org

The well-known problem with this SUV is the timing chain, which can break without warning, leading to expensive and complex repairs. In addition, there are frequent problems with the EGR system and particulate filter. The N47 engine has already earned a reputation as a budget killer, as ignoring early replacement of the chain can lead to complete engine failure.

Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi (DW10)

Photo: kintorecarsales.co.uk

Clogging of the EGR valve often leads to a decrease in engine performance. It is also worth noting fuel system failures, which are more common when using low-quality fuel. Vibrations and noise can be the result of dual-mass flywheel malfunctions. Although popular, this engine demonstrates unstable performance after 150,000 km, often due to problems with the injectors.

Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI (EA189)

Photo: honestjohn.co.uk

The SUV has a Common Rail fuel supply system that is sensitive to fuel quality, which can affect engine performance. Frequent clogging of the particulate filter is also a common problem. The EA189 is known as the engine involved in the Dieselgate scandal with underreported real-world emissions. In addition, the turbine can be unstable, leading to high maintenance costs.

Renault Koleos 2.0 dCi (M9R)

Photo: auto-data.net

The turbine has a short service life and often breaks down. Owners also encounter oil leaks, which can seriously damage the engine. The risk of overheating during prolonged loads is another problem for this car. The engine often suffers from regular intake system failures and diagnostic difficulties.

