Used Kia Ceed (2nd gen) — is it worth buying?

The second-generation Kia Ceed stands out with its stylish design, comfortable interior, excellent value, and wide range of engines and trim levels. However, some owners cite the small trunk volume of the hatchback version and the mediocre noise insulation at high speeds as potential drawbacks.

Second generation (2012-2018)

The updated 2012 Kia Ceed had a more European look, but it retained the strengths of its predecessor. The technical innovations were rather mild: the platform changed from J4 to J5, but the wheelbase and suspension schemes remained the same.

In 2015, the car underwent a modest restyling that slightly altered the appearance of the bumpers. A new direct-injection engine was also introduced.

Body strength

Kia Ceed cars from 2012 to 2018 that are under 10 years old are well-preserved and resistant to corrosion, so serious bodywork is usually unnecessary. However, the sills must be inspected, particularly from below in the seam area, as the car can be damaged by curbs.

The bumpers have weak fasteners that can be damaged or detached with light contact. Additionally, when the gaps are altered, the bumpers may rub against the paint at the joints with the fenders.

Other minor issues include scuffed paint in the doorways due to seals and door handles and rails that can come off.

Braking system

The Ceed's brakes are simple, single-piston mechanisms. The front disc brakes are 280 mm for most versions and 320 mm for more powerful versions. The rear discs are not ventilated: They are 262 mm with a mechanical handle or 284 mm with an electromechanical handle.

The basic parking brake is a drum design, while the electric brake has flat discs under the calipers. Electromechanical systems require an expensive control unit behind the rear axle and a button instead of a lever, which is only available in more expensive configurations.

Steering

The steering wheel has electric power steering. The circuit itself is repairable. Usually, the power steering motor is only supplied as an assembly with the steering column. However, for the Ceed, it can be purchased as an independent unit.

Therefore, check the steering operation carefully when buying, but do so to bargain, not to cancel the deal.

Transmissions

Prior to the restyling, 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions were offered. After 2015, a dual-clutch transmission was introduced to work with the new engine.

Manual transmissions typically last up to 250,000 km. Clutches are reasonably priced, and almost all versions have a simple single-mass flywheel.

The D6GF1 robotic gearbox has two dry clutches and operates normally, though it is not widely used for repairs.

The vast majority of vehicles are equipped with the classic A6MF1 hydromechanical automatic transmission. This transmission is not bad, but the main issue when buying one will be its service history. With normal driving and oil changes every 50,000–60,000 km, the gearbox can last 150,000–200,000 km before the first torque converter locking pad replacement is needed.

Engines

The 1.4-liter gasoline engines, both before and after restyling, are different. Initially, there was the G4FA unit of the Gamma family, which was replaced by the more modern Kappa G4LC engine. Both engines have an all-aluminum construction, chain timing, intake and exhaust phase controllers, and simple distributed injection. Both are good but rare on the secondary market.

The most popular option is the simple, reliable, and powerful 1.6-liter G4FC Gamma engine with 130 hp. This engine is familiar to everyone, so maintenance is straightforward. The only problem, though not common, is fragile catalytic converters. They cause scoring in the cylinders, so some owners remove them in advance.

