Electric cars vs. heat: what happens in high temperatures

Many electric car owners worry about how their vehicle will handle high summer temperatures. Fortunately, most modern electric vehicles have an overheating protection system, especially for the battery, which is the most expensive component.

Cooling system

Unlike cars with internal combustion engines, electric vehicles have liquid cooling systems with sensitive temperature sensors that monitor the battery, electric motor, inverter, and charging module.

If the temperature rises above normal, the system automatically activates cooling or reduces battery power to prevent overheating.

Heat of charging

The optimal temperature range for lithium-ion batteries is between 68–95 °F. When temperatures rise to around 104–113 °F, battery life can start to decline. Serious damage may occur above 140 °F, though such conditions are rare during normal use.

To reduce heat-related stress on the battery, use charging stations with active cooling when possible. Avoid charging immediately after driving — let the battery cool down first. Whenever you can, park in the shade or schedule charging for nighttime hours.

