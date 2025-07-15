Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Automotive Used Korean crossovers that you should avoid buying

Used Korean crossovers that you should avoid buying

Publication time 16 July 2025 05:12
3 affordable Korean crossovers with mileage that are not worth buying
SsangYong Kyron. Photo: wikimedia.org

Used Korean crossovers and SUVs are attractive options due to their reliability and affordable prices. They often offer plenty of features for less than their European or Japanese counterparts. However, not all models are good choices.

SUV News shares three such models.

Hyundai Tucson 2.0 CRDi (2004-2010)

Hyundai Tucson 2.0 CRDi
Photo: wikimedia.org

It's a simple and inexpensive crossover with a proven diesel engine. However, the first-generation 2.0 CRDi has major problems with its fuel system, turbine, and cylinder head. The automatic transmission frequently fails after 200,000 kilometers. Repair costs can exceed the cost of a used car.

SsangYong Kyron 2.0 Xdi / 2.7 Xdi (2005-2014)

SsangYong Kyron
Photo: wikimedia.org

This midsize SUV has an attractive price and a Mercedes diesel engine. However, the car has weak electronics, an unreliable fuel system, gearbox issues (especially with automatics), crude all-wheel drive, and constant wiring issues. Spare parts are also not always available.

Kia Sportage II 2.0 Diesel (2004–2010)

Kia Sportage II
Photo: auto-data.net

The most problematic area of the crossover is the 2.0 CRDi diesel engine, which experiences rapid wear of the turbine, fuel equipment, and oil pump. Additionally, the all-wheel drive is unstable and the body is poorly protected from corrosion.

Serhii Yakuba - editor
Author
Serhii Yakuba
