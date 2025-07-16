Buying a used car? Mechanic shares 5 red flags to check

A car being repaired. Photo: freepik.com

Buying a used car always comes with risks. A clean exterior and signs of regular maintenance can hide serious technical issues that only appear after purchase — potentially leading to costly, unexpected repairs. Even a thorough inspection can't guarantee a problem-free vehicle. In many cases, buying used feels like a high-stakes game of chance.

Interia writes about five potentially risky areas of a used car that should be checked before buying.

Engines

Advanced fuel injection systems can be problematic in modern cars. Diesel engines' injector pumps are components with a limited service life that often require costly refurbishment or replacement after 60,000–120,000 miles.

Symptoms of worn injector pumps can be difficult to recognize. The vehicle may have trouble starting when cold, emit more exhaust than usual, or display intermittent engine error messages. Drivers typically ignore these signs, which can lead to more serious damage.

Turbochargers are no less problematic; they require constant lubrication with high-quality oil. If the previous owner did not change the oil regularly, the turbocharger's service life can be significantly reduced.

Breaks and suspension

Their condition can be easily assessed through visual inspection. Shock absorbers are particularly susceptible to damage — even one deep pothole can cause damage. During the inspection, look for even tire wear, which may indicate problems with the camber or suspension components.

You can partially assess the condition of the brake pads through the wheels by checking the thickness of the friction material. A squeaking or grinding noise while braking indicates that the system needs urgent attention from a mechanic.

Electronics

As cars age, their electronic systems become increasingly unreliable, and repairs often become disproportionately expensive compared to the car's value. During an inspection, it is important to test all electrical functions, ranging from basic features like headlights and windshield wipers to advanced features like air conditioning and heated seats.

Body

Rust tends to hide in hard-to-reach places and develop from the inside out. By the time it becomes visible, the issue is usually already advanced. During your inspection, lift the floor mats, look under the seals, and check the joints between the sheets. Pay particular attention to the sills, wheel arches, and lower door panels, as these areas are most susceptible to rust.

Exhaust system

Not only do holes in the muffler or exhaust pipes cause noise problems, they also pose a health risk to the driver and passengers by allowing exhaust gases to enter the cabin. Exhaust system components corrode rapidly, especially in vehicles that are frequently used for short trips around town.

