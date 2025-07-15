Most & least reliable cars with mileage

Ford Focus Mk1 Photo: petrolblog.com

Many experts agree that older car models are often more reliable than modern ones. While new technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems, warning lights that detect road hazards, and electronic stability control systems that prevent skidding in emergency situations are useful, they also mean more elements that can break down.

The Daily Mail wrote about this.

The most reliable cars

"For me a 20-year-old 1.6 litre Mk1 Ford Focus is top for reliability. It was designed before all the unnecessary bells and whistles came in and even lets you start the car with a real key rather than press a button. I bought mine 15 years ago for £500 and have no regrets," said Paul Lucas, founder of Lucas Sports Cars.

Przemek Chamack, owner of SG9 Auto Service & Tyres, also believes that most modern cars are less reliable than those produced before 2008. He attributes this to the increased emission restrictions introduced after 2008, such as tightly controlled catalytic converters, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems, selective catalytic reduction (SCR), and diesel particulate filters (DPF), which can return dirty emissions from the car back to the engine.

2007 Audi A6 Photo: edmunds.com

"I drive a second-hand Audi A6 that came out in 2007. This is a reliable motor that offers one of the most comfortable rides — and you can buy a great example for £4,000," Chamack added.

Car mechanics do not recommend

"Don’t get me started on the Range Rover. It does not matter whether it is new or old — I have experienced a wide range of problems with their electrics that needed fixing, such as faulty alternators or batteries unexpectedly draining. In my opinion they overcomplicate everything and can be unreliable and expensive to repair," Chamack warns.

Land Rover Range Rover Photo: topgear.com

Lucas strongly advises against considering the Range Rover Evoque. It starts at £40,000. The expert notes that, although the crossover is marketed as a luxury car, it makes a different impression on the mechanic. The car is equipped with a lot of electronics that constantly fail.

Thomas Peterson, a mechanic at Dipstick's, is not a fan of the Smart EQ ForTwo electric car, which starts at £20,000. According to Peterson, the car has a variety of problems, from brake system malfunctions to air conditioning issues.

Smart EQ ForTwo Cabrio Фото: ev-database.org

"This electric car has a range of 99 miles — but in real-life driving it can be less than 60 miles. On paper this might seem enough, but unless you only ever going to drive to the shops and back and never leave town it seems like an impractical and fairly useless car to have. Save yourself money — by taking public transport or catching a taxi for your trips instead," Peterson concluded.

