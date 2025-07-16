Reasons to refuse to buy a hybrid car in 2025

Hybrid car. Photo: Hyundai

The share of hybrid cars in Ukraine's total vehicle fleet is gradually increasing. According to Ukravtoprom, more than 2,400 HEV and PHEV passenger cars were added to Ukraine's vehicle fleet in June, which is 14% more than last year.

Experts at GoBankingRates explained why hybrids are not suitable for all drivers.

Advertisement

Highest price

Hybrids are usually more expensive than similar petrol-powered cars, but cheaper than electric cars.

Hybrid car owners often justify the higher cost of their vehicle by saying that they will eventually recoup the expense through fuel savings. However, the payback period may be much longer than users expect.

Environmental uncertainty

Many drivers who choose environmentally friendly and fully electric engines want to reduce their impact on the environment.

Hybrid drivers are still partially dependent on fossil fuels. In addition, hybrid cars affect the environment during the manufacturing process and battery disposal.

Power and performance

Car manufacturers are constantly expanding the performance capabilities and creating high-quality designs for their models, but hybrids are primarily produced to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

As a result, they typically have slower acceleration at maximum revs than traditional internal combustion engine models. If power and handling are essential requirements, drivers may be disappointed with their chosen hybrid options.

Read also:

Electric vs hybrid cars — pros, cons, and expert advice

The worst used hybrid cars that often break down

Higher maintenance costs

Hybrid cars have two power sources — a petrol engine and an electric motor. Therefore, when repairs are needed, it is quite difficult to find an affordable mechanic who specialises in hybrid technology.

Batteries can last for over 250,000 km. But when they finally degrade, replacing them becomes expensive.

Driver needs

Hybrid cars have an advantage in city traffic with frequent stops, where their regenerative braking systems come into play.

However, if the driver mainly travels on motorways or, conversely, only drives short distances, paying more for a hybrid may not be economically viable.

Towing and transportation

Towing with a hybrid is possible, but models such as the Hyundai Ioniq and Toyota Prius were not designed to move your car along with a significant load.

Read also:

The best hybrid cars in 2025