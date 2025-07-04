Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 9 July 2025 00:15
TOP 3 hybrid cars in 2025
Toyota Yaris Hybrid Photo: carwow.co.uk

The most significant advantage of hybrid cars is their fuel economy, which averages 20-50% better than traditional gasoline or diesel cars. By combining an internal combustion engine and an electric motor, hybrid cars offer an environmentally friendly alternative and are becoming increasingly popular.

L'Automobiliste experts name the three best hybrid models for 2025.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Photo: usnews.com

The crossover's conventional hybrid engine (HEV) delivers 218–222 horsepower and boasts fuel economy of 5.5 to 6.5 liters per 100 kilometers. Thanks to its spacious interior and large trunk, it is ideal for families and long trips.

2025 Toyota Yaris Hybrid

2025 Toyota Yaris Hybrid
Photo: carwow.co.uk

The car stands out due to its small size, 1.5-liter conventional hybrid engine (HEV), and fuel consumption of 4.2 to 5 liters per 100 kilometers. Toyota's reputation for reliability adds to the car's charm. Those who want a sportier option should consider the GR Sport version.

Renault Captur E-Tech

2025 Renault Captur E-Tech
Photo: whatcar.com

The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) has an electric-only range of 50 km and boasts fuel consumption of around 2 liters per 100 km with regular recharging. The package includes 18-inch wheels, a 9.3-inch touchscreen, and several driving assistance systems.

Serhii Yakuba - editor
Author
Serhii Yakuba
