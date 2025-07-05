Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Automotive The most unreliable used Ford crossovers you shouldn't buy

The most unreliable used Ford crossovers you shouldn't buy

Publication time 5 July 2025 09:35
Used Ford crossovers to avoid: models with costly repair risks
2015 Ford Escape Photo: caranddriver.com

Ford crossovers are known for their stylish design, modern technology, and affordable price. However, not all cars meet their owners' expectations, so it's important to know which used models will frequently require service.

SUV News wrote about such three Ford models.

Ford Escape (2013-2019)

2017 Ford Escape
Photo: Ford

The third-generation Escape impresses with its compact size and fuel-efficient 1.5L and 2.0L EcoBoost engines. However, according to J.D. Power, the model's reliability rating is 82 out of 100, which is well below average for the compact crossover segment.

Owners have complained about coolant leaking into the cylinders, overheating, and frequent breakdowns. The 6F35 automatic transmission is characterized by jerkiness and wear, especially after 100,000 kilometers. Failures in the SYNC system and sensors also lead to errors on the dashboard.

Ford Edge (2007-2014)

2009 Ford Edge
Photo: caranddriver.com

The first-generation Edge (2007–2014) is a midsize crossover SUV with a spacious interior and powerful engines, including a 3.5-liter V6 engine. However, according to Consumer Reports, this model has a low reliability rating. One point out of five for the 2007–2010 models.

Owners have complained about the 2L EcoBoost engines, which are prone to mixing coolant with oil, resulting in costly repairs. They also report warping of the calipers and rapid wear of the brake discs. The climate control system and parking sensors often malfunction.

Ford Escape Hybrid (2020-2023)

2021 Ford Escape Hybrid
Photo: caranddriver.com

Although the car promises fuel economy and modern technology, the model received a low reliability rating of only 2 out of 5 points from Consumer Reports.

Consumers have reported malfunctions in the hybrid system's electrical components, particularly the battery cooling system, which decreases efficiency. Additionally, the eCVT transmission may emit extraneous sounds and lose traction after 80,000 kilometers. There have also been complaints about malfunctions in the Ford Co-Pilot360 system and touchscreen that make driving difficult.

Serhii Yakuba - editor
Author
Serhii Yakuba
