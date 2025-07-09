Top 6 used hybrid cars with the most reliability issues

2017 BMW X5 Hybrid Photo: tractionlife.com

While some hybrid cars offer superior fuel efficiency, reliability, and performance, others have serious problems that potential buyers should be aware of, despite their outward appeal.

GoBankingRates share six used hybrids that should be avoided.

2020 Ford Escape Hybrid

Photo: caranddriver.com

The crossover offers excellent fuel economy, but it has a common transmission issue. Owners have reported rough and harsh shifting, and some have had to repair or replace their transmissions entirely.

2014-2015 Nissan Pathfinder HEV

Photo: motortrend.com

These models had problems with the brakes. Malfunctions in the infotainment and navigation systems were also common. Owners reported shuddering and vibrations when shifting gears.

2011-2015 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid

Photo: edmunds.com

The hybrid was appealing because of its speed, but major recalls damaged its reputation. A lack of drainage under the battery caused short circuits and, in some cases, fires. Additionally, the absence of a pivot pin retainer caused the brake pedal to come off. Finally, there were leaks in the fuel injection system.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Photo: edmunds.com

Despite its practicality and above-average electric range, the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) minivan had numerous issues with the traction battery. Owners also frequently complained about the electrical system.

2018 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid

Photo: edmunds.com

The spacious interior and excellent fuel economy attract owners. However, there have been reports of engine breakdowns and fuel sensor issues. There have also been complaints about power loss. Ultimately, the model underwent six recalls, one of which was due to a transmission fluid leak.

2017 BMW X5 Hybrid

Photo: caranddriver.com

This is a chic crossover with powerful performance and a luxurious interior. According to Edmunds reviews, the car provides a comfortable ride and sporty handling. However, owners have complained about issues with the anti-lock braking system, calipers, vibration, squeaking, and brake failure.

