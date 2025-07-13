Why are car tires always black?

The black tire. Photo: freepik.com

Although car owners can paint their vehicles any color they like, the tires will always remain black. But tires weren’t always this color — technological advances are what made black the standard.

The role of soot

The color of car tires comes from soot, which is produced primarily by burning oil. Carbon black strengthens rubber by binding to polymer chains, which makes the compound stronger and more durable. Without carbon black, tires would have a much shorter shelf life.

In his textbook Spectroscopy of Polymers, chemical engineer Dr. Jack Koenig reported that tires made without carbon black can wear out in less than 8,000 kilometers. With carbon black, however, the rubber lasts 10–12 times longer.

Carbon black ensures smooth tire movement and helps dissipate the heat generated by tire friction on the road, thereby reducing the risk of blowouts. Its black color also protects tires from UV rays and ozone, which can accelerate wear.

Not always black

Natural rubber is very light in color, so cars made in the early 20th century had off-white tires. To brighten them, tire manufacturers added zinc oxide, a less effective alternative to carbon black that still provided additional durability.

As cars became more powerful, manufacturers began experimenting with additives for the rubber compounds. This process evolved into the use of carbon black.

Until the 1930s, soot-reinforced treads were often combined with white sidewalls. After World War II, buyers lost interest in this stylish touch, and all-black tires became the standard.

New materials

Some innovations could take market share away from carbon black. Silica, for example, can be made from rice husk ash, making it a more environmentally friendly option. Continental is one of the leading tire brands that has worked with silica since 1994.

It is not yet known whether increased use of this powder will lead to a total change in tire color. However, the stability and reduced rolling resistance that silica provides make it potentially one of the biggest changes to automotive tires in a century.

