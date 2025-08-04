The most unreliable crossover of 2025 revealed

2020 Nissan Juke Photo: Nissan

The well-known British automotive publication What Car?, together with MotorEasy, conducted a survey of 29,967 drivers. The results of the study revealed the ten least reliable used cars under five years old.

The list of cars to avoid is published on the publication's website.

Advertisement

Nissan Juke (2019 – present)

The second-generation compact crossover is an affordable car with a thoughtful and practical interior and attractive exterior styling. However, it received the lowest score in the survey, and it is the worst model with a reliability rating of just 50%.

Almost a third (31%) of Juke registrations failed, and 80% of them became undriveable due to their faults. Problems with the 12-volt battery and engine were most often mentioned. Faults with the braking and fuel systems and various electrical components were also reported.

Owners said that 66% of their cars were idle for more than a week. Nissan covered the cost of repairs in only 35% of cases, and 52% of the faults cost more than £1,500 (approximately UAH 82,135 (USD 1,968.37 — Ed.)) each.

Other unreliable cars

The top ten most unreliable cars, according to owners' reviews, also included:

MG 4 (2022 — present): reliability rating 63.8%

reliability rating 63.8% Vauxhall (Opel) Mokka Electric: 65.6%

65.6% Kia Sportage diesel (2016 — 2021): 66.2%

66.2% Mazda CX-60 (2022 — present): 68.8%

68.8% MG ZS Electric (2019 — present): 69.3%

69.3% Volkswagen Golf diesel (2020 — present): 70.4%

70.4% Vauxhall (Opel) Corsa Electric (2019 — present): 72.2%

72.2% Seat Leon (2020 — present): 74.2%

74.2% Range Rover Evoque (2011 — 2019): 78.3%

Read also:

3 German SUVs that turned out to be a letdown

Used cars to avoid in 2025 — mechanic's warning

Used Subaru Forester — weak spots to know before buying