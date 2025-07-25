TikTok-famous mechanic lists cars he’d never recommend

Jaguar and Range Rover. Photo: caranddriver.com

Sherwood Cooke Jr., the owner of the American company Royal Auto Service, has one million followers on TikTok alone. He shares advice with motorists. Recently, he listed brands of used cars that he does not recommend to customers.

Motor Biscuit reported this.

Advertisement

Hyundai and Kia

Both brands have the same parent company and share many engineering developments. So, when one has a problem, the other usually does too.

They have both received serious complaints regarding similar issues: engine fires, vulnerability to theft, and poor paint quality. Specifically, these issues refer to the 2011–2021 models and the Hyundai Theta II engine, which is essentially a time bomb.

There was even a trend on TikTok to steal these cars. After all, neither brand installed immobilizers in millions of their cars.

To their credit, Hyundai and Kia now offer longer warranties and better quality in their latest models. However, it will take time to shake off their past reputations.

Also read:

Used cars to avoid in 2025 — mechanic's warning

When to buy a used car — expert names the perfect time

Land Rover and Jaguar

Land Rover and Jaguar are both part of the JLR corporation. They share platforms, electronics, transmissions, and issues.

Both brands have been criticized for their unreliability. Owners have reported defects in their vehicles' infotainment systems, sensors, and electronic modules.

When the InControl system fails in a Jaguar, the Touch Pro Duo system in a Land Rover usually follows suit. Jaguar owners complain about clunky gear shifts, and Land Rover drivers complain about the constant need for software updates.

Range Rover models have air suspension failures. Jaguar XF and F-Pace models experience premature suspension wear and transmission delays.

Both brands have issues with timing chain tensioners, oil leaks, and battery discharge.

Repairs are expensive. Even basic maintenance can be costly. Therefore, many owners try to sell these cars before the warranty expires to avoid future costs.

Also read:

Used Subaru Forester — weak spots to know before buying

How to save fuel in 2025 and 10 cars to avoid