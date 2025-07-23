Fuel-saving tips and the most thirsty cars of 2025

2025 Audi S8 Photo: Audi

With fuel prices on the rise, smart driving and car choice matter more than ever. In 2025, knowing how to save fuel — and which vehicles to avoid — can make a big difference for your wallet.

According to Hyser, if you follow eight simple rules, you can save up to two liters of fuel per 100 kilometers.

How to save fuel

Check the tires. Make sure the wheels are properly aligned and the tires are inflated according to the manufacturer's recommendations, which will reduce rolling resistance. However, avoid excessive tire pressure, as it can be dangerous.

Unload the car. Extra weight increases fuel consumption. Remove the roof rack whenever you are not using it. A lighter car can save up to 5% in fuel.

Use air conditioning. Switch to internal recirculation mode to reduce the need for constant cooling and fuel consumption.

Engine warm-up. If the car is in good condition and has low mileage, you do not need to fully warm up the engine. Start driving at a low speed to reduce idling time.

Acceleration. Accelerate quickly, but not excessively. Do not use more than two-thirds of the vehicle's power. Slow acceleration consumes more fuel.

Cruise control. This feature is useful on the highway at speeds up to 100 km/h. However, on roads with traffic lights, intersections, and potential traffic jams, it is better to disable cruise control.

Use engine braking. To slow down before intersections and traffic lights, release the accelerator pedal early. With an automatic transmission, the gear shift is automatic. If you have a manual transmission, downshift in advance.

Rush hour. Plan your driving schedule to avoid getting caught in traffic jams. Fewer cars on the road mean smoother driving and lower fuel consumption.

2025’s gas guzzlers

What Car, a British publication, conducted an independent fuel efficiency test and compiled a list of the ten least fuel-efficient cars.

However, this does not mean that these cars are bad. For example, the Audi S8 is very expensive, so if someone can afford it, low operating costs are likely not a priority.

10 cars with the highest fuel consumption

Audi S8: 13,5 l/100 km Ford Ranger Raptor 3.0 Ecoboost: 11,8 l/100 km Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI 300: 10 l/100 km KGM Musso 2.2D: 9,7 l/100 km Audi Q3 45 TFSI: 9,7 l/100 km Ford Focus ST 2.3 Ecoboost 280: 9,7 l/100 km BMW 4 Series Convertible M440i xDrive: 9,7 l/100 km Audi Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI: 9,7 l/100 km Volkswagen Multivan 2.0 TSI: 9,4 l/100 km Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.0 Turbo 280: 9,4 l/100 km

