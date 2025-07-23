Experts reveal: which SUV is safer — gas or electric?

SUVs. Photo: autocar.co.uk

Some experts say electric crossovers and SUVs are at least as safe as their gasoline-powered counterparts, and in some cases, offer better crash protection, according to the IIHS. However, electric vehicles are heavier and quieter, raising new safety concerns that will require years of real-world data to properly assess.

More weight

Crossovers and SUVs are on average 20-50% heavier than their gasoline-powered counterparts. And the heavier the vehicle, the more force it generates in a collision.

More weight also means more time to stop the car in an emergency.

For example, the new Hummer EV weighs up to 10,000 pounds. By comparison, the heaviest gasoline-powered Hummer is about 3,000 pounds lighter.

Electric vehicles are also much quieter, which poses additional risks to pedestrians, cyclists, and lighter vehicles.

Advantages of electric cars

Electric vehicles are often accused of being more prone to fire hazards, but this is not the case. Colin Walker, Head of the UK Transport at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, noted: "All the data shows that EVs are just much, much less likely to [catch] fire than their petrol equivalent."

Electric vehicles offer advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and are also less likely to roll over due to their lower center of gravity. This is especially important for crossovers and SUVs, which are more prone to rollovers because they are higher off the ground.

Electric vehicles also benefit from not having large gasoline engines up front, which frees up space for more efficient crumple zones that better absorb the force of a collision.

Transmissions in electric vehicles work differently: they can instantly distribute torque, allowing the driver to react more quickly to unexpected road situations.

These are combined with advanced traction control systems, fewer moving parts, and regenerative braking, which increases the overall safety of electric crossovers and SUVs.

