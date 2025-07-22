Top 6 diesel engines with the best MPG in used cars

Peugeot 308 (2014-2021) Photo: autocar.co.uk

Despite the widespread electrification of cars, diesel engines remain a popular choice for used cars, especially for long family trips.

Autokult named the six most economical diesel engines

Peugeot 308 1.6 BlueHDI 120 hp

5,2 liters per 100 km

The second-generation Peugeot 308 won the 2014 Car of the Year award. It is a comfortable car with highly economical diesel engines. The 1.6 HDi and the 1.5 HDi, introduced after the 2018 restyling, both have excellent fuel consumption. The car is also quite fast, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in 9.7 seconds and reaching a top speed of 198 km/h (123 mph).

Renault Megane 1.5 Blue dCi 115 hp

5,2 liters per 100 km

This is the fourth generation of the French compact sedan, which was introduced in 2018 with an economical 1.5 Blue dCi diesel engine. While a car with this engine won't be a speed demon, accelerating to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in just 11.1 seconds, it will reward the owner with very low fuel consumption.

Škoda Scala 1.6 TDI 115 hp

5,2 liters per 100 km

From 2019 to 2020, the Czech compact car was available with an economical 1.6-liter TDI diesel engine. It could accelerate to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in 10.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 202 km/h (125 mph).

Ford Focus 1.5 EcoBlue 120 hp

5,3 liters per 100 km

The diesel Focus is popular with fleet owners thanks to its pleasant handling, spacious interior, and economical engine. The fourth generation of the model is relatively new, as production began in 2018. However, the car cannot boast decent speed characteristics, accelerating to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in 10 seconds.

Opel Astra 1.6 CDTI 110 hp

5,3 liters per 100 km

The 1.6-liter diesel engine was available in several Opel models, but the most economical is the 110-hp version produced from 2015 to 2019. However, drivers will have to accept its modest performance. It takes 12.7 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km (0 to 62 mph).

Volkswagen Golf 1.6 TDI Bluemotion 115 hp

5.5 liters per 100 km

The seventh-generation Golf lineup features a variety of diesel engines. The 2012-2015 model, the oldest in the range, is considered the most economical, consuming less than five liters per 100 kilometers. However, the 115 hp BlueMotion version is also worth considering. It accelerates to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in 10.1 seconds and is available in newer model years, from 2017 to 2020.

