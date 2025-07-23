10 best & worst cars of 2024: what ADAC breakdown tests reveal

Volkswagen ID.7 Photo: VW

Is it better to buy a new 2024 car from a dealership or a used car that is only a year old? Fortunately, experts from the German automobile club ADAC have been testing new cars for 12 months to see how often they break down on the road.

ADAC tests

Experts examined 84 models, including 22 gasoline cars, 16 diesel cars, 16 hybrids, one LPG car, and 29 electric cars.

The cars were evaluated based on 300 criteria, including safety, environmental impact, comfort, engine performance, energy consumption, auxiliary systems, and interior functionality. The ratings were based on a single standard, regardless of driving type, class, or price.

This is the first time in its 50-year history that the ADAC has awarded Volkswagen a "very good" rating, the highest possible score. The ID.7 electric vehicles outperformed more expensive premium models, such as the BMW i5 and the Porsche Taycan.

10 best new cars (2024)

All the top ten cars are electric vehicles, except for the Škoda Superb, which has a traditional diesel engine. The ADAC emphasizes the advantages of these cars: comfort, a quiet ride, environmental friendliness, and an overall positive driving experience. Scores are based on the German system, where lower scores are better.

Volkswagen ID.7 Pro: 1,5; Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer GTX: 1,5; BMW i5 eDrive40: 1,6; Porsche Taycan Performance Plus: 1,6; Skoda Enyaq 85x: 1,6; Kia EV9: 1,7; Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 350+: 1,7; Skoda Superb Combi 2.0 TDI: 1,7; Audi Q4 Sportback 45 e-tron: 1,8; Genesis G80 Electrified:1,8.

As many as 74 out of 84 models were recognized as good cars. These vehicles received scores ranging from 1.6 to 2.5 points. Therefore, it can be concluded that nearly all of the cars tested in 2024 are worthy of attention.

10 worst new cars (2024)

Dacia Duster TCe 100 ECO-G: 4,1; SsangYong Tivoli 1.5 GDI-T: 3; SsangYong Torres 1.5 GDI-T: 2,9 ; Kia Picanto 1.0: 2,9; Hyundai i10 1.0: 2,9; Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet Hybrid: 2,7; Hyundai i20 1.0: 2,7; Nissan Juke 1.0 DIG-T: 2,6; MG MG3 1.5 Hybrid+: 2,6; Subaru Crosstrek 2.0ie: 2,5.

The Dacia Duster is the lowest-rated model. However, this is not the current generation, but rather the previous one, whose production ended in 2024. This model debuted in 2018, so it's not surprising that it lags behind newer cars in many respects. The same goes for the other cars at the bottom of the list that have already seen their best days.

