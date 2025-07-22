The mechanic opened a Chinese SUV — what he found inside

MG ZS Photo: topgear.com

Despite the restrictions, Chinese cars are gradually conquering the European market. The recent case of the Spanish car mechanic stunned many people by revealing an unexpected truth about one of the most popular compact crossovers in Europe, the MG ZS.

The Express wrote about it.

Advertisement

From Europe to the United States

The MG ZS is manufactured by Chinese SAIC Motor under the British brand name. The mechanic, having disassembled it, was extremely surprised by what he found inside.

Despite its Chinese origin, the car was fitted with components from some of the most famous European and North American manufacturers.

According to the mechanic's TikTok video, the first thing that caught his attention was the battery. Instead of an unknown Chinese manufacturer, the MG ZS had a battery from the prestigious German brand Varta.

Then the mechanic turned his attention to the belts. And here again he was in for a surprise. Instead of the expected Chinese or little-known brand, the seat belts turned out to be made by the North American company Gates.

Moreover, some of the car's braking components were made by the German brand Atem, and the car's ECU, which is the heart of any modern vehicle, was developed by the world-famous German company Bosch.

Read also:

Does mileage matter when buying a used electric car?

Unexpected discoveries

A closer look at the car's interior revealed new revelations. The Mass Air Flow Meter (MAF), which is critical for efficient engine performance, was also developed by Continental. This component, according to the mechanic, is used in leading European brands such as BMW and Mercedes.

Finally, the expert found that the tyres on the car were from Michelin, one of the best tyre manufacturers on the market, known for its quality and durability.

These research findings suggest that despite lower initial costs, some Chinese brands are not skimping on key components, using proven and reputable products from global industry leaders.

"So ask yourself: is it worth spending money on this car? Instead of being 100% Chinese, it turns out to have about 40% European parts. You have the final say," the mechanic summarized.

Read also:

Electric vs hybrid cars — pros, cons, and expert advice